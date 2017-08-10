 jump to example.com

Squirrels blanked again: Sea Dogs sweep

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 10:34 pm

The Flying Squirrels woes continued on Thursday night as Portland complete a three-game sweep with a 4-0 dusting at The Diamond in front of 8,609. Richmond (49-66) gathered eight hits ,but failed to score for the 12th time this season. Squirrels starting pitcher Cory Taylor suffered the loss in an abbreviated start. Richmond will continue the homestand tomorrow with a Free Shirt Friday and Happy Hour. A full rundown of weekend promotions can be found here.

richmond flying squirrelsPortland’s starting pitcher Dedgar Jimenez kept Richmond at bay over six shutout innings. Jimenez (3-0) scattered six hits and struck out five to earn the win. The Squirrels put runners on base in every inning outside of the first against Jimenez, but could not break through.

Taylor battled with some command issues early on, leading to a rapidly rising pitch count after the first two frames. Taylor walked three batters in the second inning to load the bases, but managed to elude trouble by striking out the side. The righty used 30 pitches in the inning and 47 after the first two frames

One inning later, Portland’s heart of the order zeroed in to kick start a four-run run rally. After Taylor struck out Chad De La Guerra to start the third, he then relinquished a booming double to center field to Michael Chavis. Jeremy Barfield followed with a similar double for a 1-0 advantage. Taylor then lost control, walking the next three hitters to make it a 2-0 Portland lead. Seth Rosin was summoned from the bullpen to finish the inning and he allowed a pair of inherited runners to score .

Taylor’s command issues resulted in a abbreviated outing. Taylor recorded seven outs and walked six. He struck out five and allowed four runs on three hits.

Rosin took over for Taylor and worked a season-high 2.1 innings. Rosin did not allow a run before handing the ball over to Cody Hall to begin the sixth. Hall encountered trouble, loading the bases with one out. The flame-thrower struck out Chavis and Barfield to end the threat.

Still, with the bullpen holding down the fort, Richmond struggled to score against Jimenez. The burly lefty scattered six hits over six scoreless innings and was replaced by Taylor Grover to start the seventh. Grover and Ty Buttrey finished off the contest to complete the sweep.

Richmond used six pitchers in the defeat, with Jarret Martin and Tyler Cyr adding scoreless innings.

