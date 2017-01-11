Speaker Howell announces House committee assignments

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) on Wednesday announced changes to the standing committees of the Virginia House of Delegates for the remainder of the 2016-2017 General Assembly.
Pursuant to House Rule 15, all committee members are appointed by the Speaker, who also designates the chairman and vice chairman of each committee.
Aird, Lashrecse D. – removed from the Committee on Finance and appointed to the Committee on Appropriations
Collins, Christopher E. – appointed to the Committee on Transportation
Hayes, C. E. – appointed to the Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns and the Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions
Heretick, Stephen E. – appointed to the Committee on Finance
Holcomb, Rocky – appointed to the Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns and the Committee on Finance
Lindsey, Joseph C. – removed from the Committee on Appropriations and appointed to the Committee on Commerce and Labor
Mullin, Michael P. – appointed to the Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns and the Committee on Courts of Justice
Ward, Jeion A. – appointed to the Committee on Rules
