Southeastern Freight Lines opens new service center in Mount Crawford

Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, today announced the opening of a new service center in Mount Crawford.

The new facility, located at 5326 Crowe Drive in Mount Crawford, features 45 dock doors and places Southeastern closer to the interstate with improved access to its customer base. This new interstate proximity will allow for earlier deliveries, pick-ups and overall better service.

To oversee daily operations of the new service center, Jason Martin will serve as service center manager in Mount Crawford. Martin has 14 years of experience in quality assurance and transportation.

“The expanded capacity at the new service center positions Southeastern to run an even more efficient operation,” said Martin. “We look forward to continuing to grow our customer base in the Virginia market.”

The new facility will employ 24 associates.

“We look forward to the improved accessibility provided by the new Waynesboro service center, minimizing off-highway travel time to deliver freight faster,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations, Southeastern Freight Lines.