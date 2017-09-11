 jump to example.com

Southeastern Freight Lines opens new service center in Mount Crawford

Published Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, 7:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, today announced the opening of a new service center in Mount Crawford.

southeastern freight linesThe new facility, located at 5326 Crowe Drive in Mount Crawford, features 45 dock doors and places Southeastern closer to the interstate with improved access to its customer base. This new interstate proximity will allow for earlier deliveries, pick-ups and overall better service.

To oversee daily operations of the new service center, Jason Martin will serve as service center manager in Mount Crawford. Martin has 14 years of experience in quality assurance and transportation.

“The expanded capacity at the new service center positions Southeastern to run an even more efficient operation,” said Martin. “We look forward to continuing to grow our customer base in the Virginia market.”

The new facility will employ 24 associates.

“We look forward to the improved accessibility provided by the new Waynesboro service center, minimizing off-highway travel time to deliver freight faster,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations, Southeastern Freight Lines.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion

AccuWeather reports it has been a destructive and costly hurricane season, following the historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?

Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools

SMAC currently has eight swimmers competing in college, four at a Division I swimming program.

Delegate Landes presents Fishburne Military School Superintendent, CAPT Mark Black USN(Ret), and Battalion Commander Cadet Phillip Griffin with a copy of House Joint Resolution No. 814 honoring the life of JB Yount III.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet

Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6

John Denver tribute band Back Home Again is performing at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6.

Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Philadelphia-based BalletX on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
ACC Football Notebook: Week 3
Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 2
ACC announces football game times, TV for weekend of Sept. 23
Nickels & Wiener to work their comedy chops at Court Square Theater
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Louisa County crash
Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum
AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion
Jazz Marathon on WTJU 91.1 FM celebrates century of jazz
Koinonia Ltd. to invest $4.9 million to establish first U.S. manufacturing operation in Pulaski County
Bridge rehabilitation work continues on Route 250 bypass
Eric Klinenberg opens W&L seminar series on intimacy
McAuliffe congratulates George Mason for #8 rank on top cyber security schools list
U.K.-based Unison Ltd. to establish first U.S. manufacturing operation in Danville
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 