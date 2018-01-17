Sixth District Republican candidates forum set for Jan. 27

Invitations have been issued to all announced Republican candidates for the Sixth District congressional nomination to a Meet the Candidates Forum being held on Saturday, January 27th, beginning at 3 p.m. in Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Workplace Building.

This event will be a forum, and not a debate. It is open at no charge to the public, and is sponsored by the Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Highland County, Rockingham County, Staunton, and Waynesboro Republican committees.