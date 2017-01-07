Shopping trends forcing traditional retailers to downsize
Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 11:58 am
Front Page » Business » Shopping trends forcing traditional retailers to downsize
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
As a number of retailers announce plans to close stores and consolidate operations, vacancy rates are rising at traditional shopping centers and malls. Macy’s, Sears and Kohl’s all suffered plunging stock prices as they scrambled to deal with holiday sales that fell short of expectations.
Virginia Tech economist Sudipta Sarangi says they are all casualties of the changing face of retail.
“E-commerce and evolving fashion trends are driving factors. This becomes self-fulfilling. Lower sales make it harder to maintain physical stores,” said Sarangi. “Stock prices also fall making it harder for firms to finance physical operations.”
Sudipta Sarangi is a professor and head of the Department of Economics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech. His fields of interest include applied game theory, experimental economics and development economics.
Much of his current research focuses on issues relating to social networks.
“The demographic that shops in Macy’s is different. It’s mostly older folks,” Sarangi said. “Young shoppers prefer online shopping and also prefer cheaper rapid fashion turnaround in stores like Zara and H&M. Online retailers generally offer liberal return polices and free shipping. Their inventory is virtually unlimited. This is not the case with stores like Macy’s, which have to maintain costly inventory, a large sales staff, and related brick and mortar expenses.”
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion