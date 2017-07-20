 jump to example.com

Shentel’s Summer Backpack Program donates three tons of food

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 7:21 am

This marks the fourth year Shentel employees have participated in the Summer Backpack Program. This year, a record amount of three tons of food was collected, up from two and a half tons in 2016.

shentelThe Shentel Summer Backpack Program was established to help support regional food banks and area food pantries in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The collection helps provide food during the summer to children who are on the free or reduced-price lunch program during the school year. These young people cannot count on school for meals in the summer, which can impact them in ways both short and long term.

Shentel currently has more than 1,200 employees in different business segments. In addition to achieving a company record in the amount of goods this year, more employees than ever took part in this great volunteer program.

“This has become one of our most popular volunteer projects, as it gives us the opportunity to help children in our communities, the places where we live and work,” said Cindy Rinker, a Shentel marketing supervisor, who leads the company’s philanthropic efforts. “We’re proud to have topped our record last year with a new record this year. Shentel employees are very determined to make a difference and have a strong desire to make things better — especially for children.”

About SHENTEL

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet

and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is

the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

