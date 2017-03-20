 jump to example.com

Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert features local soloists

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 11:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

emuHigh school seniors Ana Jermstad, on trumpet, and pianist Ira Miller will be the featured soloists for the Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert.

The event is Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. in Eastern Mennonite University’s Lehman Auditorium.  A $7 is requested to benefit the symphony, which is part of EMU’s Preparatory Music program.

The Junior Strings ensemble, with 11 members from Rockingham and Augusta counties, will begin with works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Doug Spata. This intermediate-level group is conducted by Sharon Miller and is often the first orchestra that developing students have the opportunity to play in.

The 40-member Youth Symphony will perform “Capriccio Espagnol,” Overture to “William Tell” and selections from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The symphony, conducted by Maria Lorcas, is an auditioned ensemble of high-level middle and high school players from Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta counties.

Jermstad and Miller were chosen by audition last spring for the honor of being soloists.

Jermstad, a senior at Stonewall Jackson High School, is a member of the school’s concert band, marching band and jazz band. A member of the Massanutten Youth Brass Band, she was chosen by audition for Senior Regional Orchestra and All-Virginia Band. She has been a member of the Youth Symphony for three years. She currently studies trumpet with Bill Posey.

The daughter of George and Maggie Jermstad of Mount Jackson, she attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School (an environmental magnet school) in Mount Jackson and will receive an associate’s degree in general studies in May. She plans to attend James Madison University, majoring in music and biology.

Miller, a senior at Eastern Mennonite School, sings tenor with the Touring Choir. He has been with the Youth Symphony for three years (viola and piano), where he has been principal violist for two years. Miller has been a piano student of Mark Nichols for six years. He was the top scorer for the cross country team and plans to attend Messiah College with interests in music and pre-health professional science. He is the son of Carolyn and Kenlyn Miller.

During the concert, youth symphony conductor Maria Lorcas will be recognized for 15 years of leading the ensemble.

The audience is invited to a reception after the concert.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Liberty defeats Samford, advances in CIT
ACC basketball: We choked, big time
Virginia Tech student’s determination inspires
McAuliffe signs sex-offender legislation patroned by Bell
Bridgewater’s Jessica Lam named Honorable Mention All-American
Ron Simmons announced for Night of the Superstars
Game Notes: #16 UVA and Towson meet for two-game midweek series
VPAS highlights Meals on Wheels program
Compass Shakespeare Ensemble announces 2017 MFA Festival
Wilson Fairchild returning to the Wayne Theatre on March 25
Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
AWE seeks corporate partners to sponsor Night of the Superstars charity event
‘Real Boy’ screening at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests
10 things you wanted to know about reverse mortgages
OnStage Augusta presents Tenore
Cole Bockenfeld: Support single parents in Virginia
Dominion Solar for Schools program expanding
Liberty plates season-high for runs in 14-2 victory over High Point
Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk
400-plus-year-old play makes Western Hemisphere debut at American Shakespeare Center
What Will Tony Do? UVA fans wailing, gnashing teeth over Bennett
A cappella groups to compete at April 8 Shenandoah Valley Sing-Off
VMI drops series finale at Elon, 8-3
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 