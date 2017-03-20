Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert features local soloists

High school seniors Ana Jermstad, on trumpet, and pianist Ira Miller will be the featured soloists for the Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert.

The event is Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. in Eastern Mennonite University’s Lehman Auditorium. A $7 is requested to benefit the symphony, which is part of EMU’s Preparatory Music program.

The Junior Strings ensemble, with 11 members from Rockingham and Augusta counties, will begin with works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Doug Spata. This intermediate-level group is conducted by Sharon Miller and is often the first orchestra that developing students have the opportunity to play in.

The 40-member Youth Symphony will perform “Capriccio Espagnol,” Overture to “William Tell” and selections from “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The symphony, conducted by Maria Lorcas, is an auditioned ensemble of high-level middle and high school players from Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta counties.

Jermstad and Miller were chosen by audition last spring for the honor of being soloists.

Jermstad, a senior at Stonewall Jackson High School, is a member of the school’s concert band, marching band and jazz band. A member of the Massanutten Youth Brass Band, she was chosen by audition for Senior Regional Orchestra and All-Virginia Band. She has been a member of the Youth Symphony for three years. She currently studies trumpet with Bill Posey.

The daughter of George and Maggie Jermstad of Mount Jackson, she attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School (an environmental magnet school) in Mount Jackson and will receive an associate’s degree in general studies in May. She plans to attend James Madison University, majoring in music and biology.

Miller, a senior at Eastern Mennonite School, sings tenor with the Touring Choir. He has been with the Youth Symphony for three years (viola and piano), where he has been principal violist for two years. Miller has been a piano student of Mark Nichols for six years. He was the top scorer for the cross country team and plans to attend Messiah College with interests in music and pre-health professional science. He is the son of Carolyn and Kenlyn Miller.

During the concert, youth symphony conductor Maria Lorcas will be recognized for 15 years of leading the ensemble.

The audience is invited to a reception after the concert.