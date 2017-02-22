Shenandoah Valley Technology Council announces new award categories for gala

Nomination season open until March 18

Preparations for Tech Nite 17 – the Valley’s premier tech event – begin with a four-week nomination season and an update to the awards categories as well as fresh perspectives on the types of ventures local tech nominees have worked on in the past year.

Once a year, the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council — the Valley’s regional non-profit organization for technology users and creators — recognizes and highlights the successes of Valley technology firms, organizations and programs in the region and the entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders and educators behind those successes.

“As creators —as well as users of technology— we constantly see change that leads to growth and adapting of abilities and ways of solving technology challenges,” said Nicky Swayne, CEO of the tech council. “We want to accurately honor those locally who make a difference in the ever-changing environment, whether that’s developing or utilizing technology in innovative ways, starting new ventures, leading companies to commercial success, collaborating with one another for an amplified community impact via technology use, or applying and innovating technology in K-12 and higher ed. Technology changes so quickly and the Valley innovates a lot! Let’s see who they are!”

This past fall, the council’s committees refreshed and updated most award categories while keeping some timeless categories the same:

New and revamped awards:

Innovation in Emerging Business: Most recently called the “High-Tech Entrepreneur” award, it is given to a Shenandoah Valley start-up technology company or entrepreneur that has proven the ability to achieve commercial success.

Most recently called the “High-Tech Entrepreneur” award, it is given to a Shenandoah Valley start-up technology company or entrepreneur that has proven the ability to achieve commercial success. Innovation in Development: As a branch of the previous “High-Tech Company” award, this honor is received by the company or organization whose development of new technology applications and/or systems creates new processes, methodologies, and/or services for their own or others’ benefit.

As a branch of the previous “High-Tech Company” award, this honor is received by the company or organization whose development of new technology applications and/or systems creates new processes, methodologies, and/or services for their own or others’ benefit. Innovation in Utilization: Also a branch of the previous “High-Tech Company” award, the Innovation in Utilization is presented to a company or organization whose creative use of existing technology enhances processes, methodologies and/or services for their own/others’ benefit.

Also a branch of the previous “High-Tech Company” award, the Innovation in Utilization is presented to a company or organization whose creative use of existing technology enhances processes, methodologies and/or services for their own/others’ benefit. Innovation in Community Impact: Awarded to individual, team, non-profit or civic organization, or company in the region that aspires to use its capabilities to help solve a social or environmental issue in a local community while using technology to amplify the impact of a service, mission, or project. Collaborative efforts welcome!

Awarded to individual, team, non-profit or civic organization, or company in the region that aspires to use its capabilities to help solve a social or environmental issue in a local community while using technology to amplify the impact of a service, mission, or project. Collaborative efforts welcome! People’s Choice: Through hashtag voting, this award will be given to one nominee in any of the award categories who is given the highest amount of votes on social media. Special hashtag will be announced in March.

Unchanged awards:

Dr. Noftsinger Leadership Award

Innovation in Education K-12

Innovation in Higher Education

Nomination season has begun and will last until March 18, 2017. Neither the nominator nor nominee has to be a member of the SVTC, though the nominee or operations must be significantly based in the Valley. Both nominations and self-nominations are welcome!

For more information about who has been nominated or won in previous years, the guidelines for nomination, and the forms, visit www.svtc-va.org

About the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council

By helping technology businesses in the area succeed and grow, the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council is an integral partner in economic development for the region, bringing high-paying jobs to the Valley. The council, a non-profit membership organization, boasts award-winning technology companies in its ranks ranging from corporate giants to mid-sized operations, while also embracing numerous smaller technology businesses and entrepreneurs. The council offers regular monthly networking luncheons, special gatherings, and an annual event that highlights technology users and creators, Tech Nite. It offers timely seminars, support for STEM efforts and workforce development via mini-grants, and reimbursement grants for FIRST Lego League (FLL) teams. A free weekly newsletter sign-up and a calendar is offered at www.svtc-va.org.