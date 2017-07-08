Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop

Shenandoah University will host its ninth annual National Jazz Workshop from Sunday, July 9, through Friday, July 14. The six-day intensive program features nearly 100 participants from across the United States ranging in age from rising high school freshmen to adults.

NJW offers a fully comprehensive curriculum for jazz studies to include improvisation, big band and small-group performance pedagogy, composition, jazz history, arranging, music recording and production, and instrumental masterclasses. Workshop faculty represent the best jazz educators and performers from Washington, D.C., an area known worldwide as one of the nation’s most prestigious and innovative centers for jazz performance.

Throughout the week, students receive instruction and coaching focused on raising the performance level of each participant. The main goal of the workshop is to provide participants with the resources and direction to further develop and expand their individual skills during, after the camp, and throughout the year. The workshop also includes a concert series which is free and open to the public.

Afternoon concerts begin at 3:30 p.m. and are held each day, from Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13. The workshop’s final concert begins at 2:15 p.m.on Friday, July 14.

Evening concerts are scheduled for the following days and times:

7 p.m. Sunday, July 9 – The NJW All Star Jazz Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10 – The Mike Tomaro Sextet

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 – The U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 – The U.S. Navy Commodores Jazz Ensemble

All concerts are held in Armstrong Concert Hall on the main campus of Shenandoah University and are free and open to the public.

View the full schedule of events. For more information, contact Matt Niess at matt.niess@nationaljazzworkshop.org or visit nationaljazzworkshop.org.