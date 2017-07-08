 jump to example.com

Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop

Published Saturday, Jul. 8, 2017, 4:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Shenandoah University will host its ninth annual National Jazz Workshop from Sunday, July 9, through Friday, July 14. The six-day intensive program features nearly 100 participants from across the United States ranging in age from rising high school freshmen to adults.

shenandoah universityNJW offers a fully comprehensive curriculum for jazz studies to include improvisation, big band and small-group performance pedagogy, composition, jazz history, arranging, music recording and production, and instrumental masterclasses. Workshop faculty represent the best jazz educators and performers from Washington, D.C., an area known worldwide as one of the nation’s most prestigious and innovative centers for jazz performance.

Throughout the week, students receive instruction and coaching focused on raising the performance level of each participant. The main goal of the workshop is to provide participants with the resources and direction to further develop and expand their individual skills during, after the camp, and throughout the year. The workshop also includes a concert series which is free and open to the public.

Afternoon concerts begin at 3:30 p.m. and are held each day, from Monday, July 10, through Thursday, July 13. The workshop’s final concert begins at 2:15 p.m.on Friday, July 14.

Evening concerts are scheduled for the following days and times:

  • 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9 – The NJW All Star Jazz Orchestra
  • 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10 – The Mike Tomaro Sextet
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 – The U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble
  • 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 – The U.S. Navy Commodores Jazz Ensemble

All concerts are held in Armstrong Concert Hall on the main campus of Shenandoah University and are free and open to the public.

View the full schedule of events. For more information, contact Matt Niess at matt.niess@nationaljazzworkshop.org or visit nationaljazzworkshop.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation
Rain doesn’t stop Blue Rocks in Potomac’s 6-1 loss
Five steps to designing an effective pop up banner
Industrial hemp event taking place at Virginia State University
Updated website aims to unravel confusion about GMOs
Field crops faring well this summer
Nighttime paving on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah, Frederick this weekend
Mark Warner on Trump-Putin meeting
Squirrels falter in extras: Baysox win opener in 11th
Rodriguez leads Hillcats to 5-4 win
Kaine, Warner join colleagues in effort to rescind voter data requests
McAuliffe announces inaugural nonstop Air India flight from Dulles to New Delhi
WVTF RADIO IQ reporter Sandy Hausman wins two Edward R. Murrow Awards
How would an isolated Gibraltar impact the UK betting industry?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 