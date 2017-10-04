 jump to example.com

Shenandoah University to Host Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference

Published Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 12:07 am

Shenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business will host its Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Brandt Student Center on the campus of Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. The conference is designed for leaders in the healthcare industry as well as local and regional communities.

shenandoah universityAttendees will experience a variety of healthcare leadership perspectives from renowned speakers, both from inside and outside the healthcare industry. Leaders from healthcare associations, health systems, hospitals, governmental agencies, and thought leaders are set to offer a variety of unique viewpoints on topics including clinical leadership, change management, diversity, strategy, and the shortage of healthcare professionals facing the nation. The panel discussion, “A Meaningful Conversation about Healthcare Reform” will conclude the event.

Event speakers include:

  • Andrew W. Gurman, M.D., immediate past president, American Medical Association
  • William A. Hazel, Jr., M.D., Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources
  • Knox Singleton, chief executive officer, Inova Health System
  • Joseph P. Ross, president and chief executive officer, Meritus Health
  • Jeff Feit, M.D., M.S.H.A., vice president of population health and chief operating officer, Valley Physician Enterprise
  • Nancy E. Taylor, J.D., co-chair of healthcare & FDA practice, Greenberg Traurig
  • Howard Ross, founding partner, Cook Ross
  • John D. Halamka, M.D., M.S., international healthcare innovation professor, Harvard Medical School; chief information officer, Beth Israel Deaconess System; practicing emergency physician

This conference is co-sponsored by Inova, Valley Health and Meritus Health. More information, pricing and registration can be found at su.edu/healthcare-leadership. For additional questions, contact Assistant Professor of Healthcare Management Seth Chatfield, Ph.D., at schatfie@su.edu.

 

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
STAB partnering with local food hub for Farm to School Week
‘Effortless beauty,’ Hawaii’s homelessness ‘crisis’ in EMU photography exhibit
Scientists identify potential key to therapeutic treatments for autoimmune diseases
Warner, Kaine introduce American Miners Pension Act
Virginia lands in Area Development’s ‘Top States for Doing Business’ for first time since 2010
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician
McAuliffe announces $453,686 Workforce Development Capacity Grant to Lord Fairfax Community College
Original Heart members to perform at Wayne Theater
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 