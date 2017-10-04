Shenandoah University to Host Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference

Shenandoah University’s Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business will host its Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Brandt Student Center on the campus of Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. The conference is designed for leaders in the healthcare industry as well as local and regional communities.

Attendees will experience a variety of healthcare leadership perspectives from renowned speakers, both from inside and outside the healthcare industry. Leaders from healthcare associations, health systems, hospitals, governmental agencies, and thought leaders are set to offer a variety of unique viewpoints on topics including clinical leadership, change management, diversity, strategy, and the shortage of healthcare professionals facing the nation. The panel discussion, “A Meaningful Conversation about Healthcare Reform” will conclude the event.

Event speakers include:

Andrew W. Gurman, M.D., immediate past president, American Medical Association

William A. Hazel, Jr., M.D., Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources

Knox Singleton, chief executive officer, Inova Health System

Joseph P. Ross, president and chief executive officer, Meritus Health

Jeff Feit, M.D., M.S.H.A., vice president of population health and chief operating officer, Valley Physician Enterprise

Nancy E. Taylor, J.D., co-chair of healthcare & FDA practice, Greenberg Traurig

Howard Ross, founding partner, Cook Ross

John D. Halamka, M.D., M.S., international healthcare innovation professor, Harvard Medical School; chief information officer, Beth Israel Deaconess System; practicing emergency physician

This conference is co-sponsored by Inova, Valley Health and Meritus Health. More information, pricing and registration can be found at su.edu/healthcare-leadership. For additional questions, contact Assistant Professor of Healthcare Management Seth Chatfield, Ph.D., at schatfie@su.edu.