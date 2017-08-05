Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations

Shenandoah National Park managers will temporarily close the area surrounding Corbin Cabin to all hiking and backcountry use during helicopter operations associated with the restoration of the historic cabin.

Since the cabin is located in a remote area, a helicopter will be used to remove construction materials related to the project.

The temporary closure will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. August 8 through 6:00 p.m.August 11. The closure area is located southeast of Skyline Drive (mileposts 37 and 38) in the vicinity of the upper Nicholson Hollow/ Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail. Trails closed include all of the Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail and the Nicholson Hollow Trail from the intersection of the Indian Run Trail eastward to 1/4 mile east of the Corbin Cabin. There will be no closures on Skyline Drive or the Appalachian Trail.

As soon as the project is completed, the temporary closure will be lifted.

For updates, check the Shenandoah National Park website at www.nps.gov/shen, Facebook at www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps or Twitter at www.twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS.