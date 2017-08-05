 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 6:05 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Shenandoah National Park managers will temporarily close the area surrounding Corbin Cabin  to all hiking and backcountry use during helicopter operations associated with the restoration of the historic cabin.

shenandoah national parkSince the cabin is located in a remote area, a helicopter will be used to remove construction materials related to the project.

The temporary closure will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. August 8 through 6:00 p.m.August 11. The closure area is located southeast of Skyline Drive (mileposts 37 and 38) in the vicinity of the upper Nicholson Hollow/ Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail. Trails closed include all of the Corbin Cabin Cutoff Trail and the Nicholson Hollow Trail from the intersection of the Indian Run Trail eastward to 1/4 mile east of the Corbin Cabin. There will be no closures on Skyline Drive or the Appalachian Trail.

As soon as the project is completed, the temporary closure will be lifted.

For updates, check the Shenandoah National Park website at www.nps.gov/shen, Facebook at www.facebook.com/shenandoahnps or Twitter at www.twitter.com/ShenandoahNPS.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica
Dash run away with 8-2 win over Potomac
DeMasi’s career highs highlight 5-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels rise up in ninth: Steal Game 1 in NH
Wielansky, Sutera lead 2017 All-VBL team
How does Canada’s newly released “Food Guide” differ from recommendations offered up by the U.S. government?
Staunton Police seek help locating missing teen
Virginia Tech research team calls for examination of connection between human health, environment in Central Appalachia
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 