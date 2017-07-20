Seven tips to write a good essay when you are pressed for time

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Have you ever panicked because you feel the essay you need to deliver to your teacher can simply not be practically done in the amount of time allocated? Pose this question to anyone who has ever written an essay and the answer is always a yes. There are a number of reasons why you could find yourself in this type of situation: teachers imposing impossible deadlines, you have been so busy you do not know what happened to the time, or you are one of those people who get a kick from doing things just before they are due. If this is your situation, relax. We’ve created this article to help you get out of this predicament and hand in a good essay, even when you are pressed for time.

1. Find For Help

If you discover that you have an essay whose deadline seems impossible to meet, you can look for help from essay writing services online. You can look for a company that employs great essay writers who can help you structure your essay and give you a better understanding of the question. Asking for help does not indicate that you are lazy, it shows that you care enough about your qualification you are willing to get help.

2. Block the Time to Write

When you are running late with an essay, the last thing you need is unnecessary destructions. One of the common destructions that many people do not seem able to resist is checking their phones and social media. The best way to mitigate this temptation is to switch off your phone altogether and concentrate on the task at hand.

If the computer you are using is also connected to your social networks, you can use applications such as Leechblock which can lock you out of your social network profiles for a time period you specify. Don’t forget to put that Do Not Disturb sign on the door. Inform others that you are busy.

3. Use Affirmations

Affirmations help you to get into the right mindset before you start writing your essay. When the deadline is close, it is normal to panic, but using an affirmation such as “I always work well under pressure” can help you to get into the right mindset. If you start feeling negative, make a conscious effort to remove these negative thoughts by replacing them with positive ones.

Keep the end goal in mind and if need be give yourself a pep talk. As you write the essay, keep the end goal in mind. Take this as a challenge and tell yourself you are going to win it.

4. Type the Essay

If there are no restrictions on the format in which you can hand in the essay, rather type it instead of handwriting it. Most people write faster when typing than they do when writing by hand. It is also easier to correct something on the essay when you type it than when you write it by hand. Imagine discovering that you need to remove a whole handwritten paragraph: you will need to throw away the good stuff with the bad and start the whole page afresh.

5. Ensure You Understand the Question

When you are pressed for time, it is easy to read the question in a hurry and miss its important elements only to notice that you are not answering the question when you have already written half the essay. It is easy for your brain to see what it wants to see when you work under pressure which could lead you to answer questions you want to answer instead of the ones that has been asked. Rather spend the time reading the question carefully instead of using it to answer a wrong question.

6. Get All the Material Ready

Ensure that all the material including the books you will use for writing the essay ready are so you are not wasting time looking for them once you start writing. Go further and mark the relevant pages from which you will get the material you need for the essay.

7. Write the Introduction Last

The introduction is harder than it looks, so, save it for last. It is easier to introduce a paper that has already been done than the one you are still to write. By the time you finish the essay you are already familiar with the argument: introducing it is much easier.