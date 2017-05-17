Senate Intel Committee seeks additional information from Comey, McCabe

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today made the following notification on the ongoing investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 US elections.

Today, the Committee sent two additional letters seeking information related to the Committee’s ongoing investigation. The first was sent to former FBI Director James Comey seeking his appearance before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in both open and closed sessions. The second was sent to Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, seeking any notes or memorandum prepared by the former Director regarding any communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.