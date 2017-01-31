Senate committee punts LGBT equality to Code Commission

This afternoon, a Senate committee – again – referred two marriage equality proposals, Senator Adam Ebbin’s (D-Alexandria) SJR 216 and Senator Mamie Locke’s (D-Hampton) SJR 220, to the Code Commission.

SJ 216 and SJ 220 both propose the repeal of the constitutional amendment dealing with marriage that was approved by referendum at the November 2006 election.

Said Senator Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), “The ongoing legislative ping pong game on marriage equality is getting old. We have got to update our governing documents to reflect the law of the land.”

Said Senator Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), “Marriage equality is the law of the land. Period. It is incumbent on us to update the language in our Constitution and in our Code accordingly. Failing to do so tells certain Virginians that they are not equal, and that is just not acceptable.”