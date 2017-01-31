Senate committee punts LGBT equality to Code Commission
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
This afternoon, a Senate committee – again – referred two marriage equality proposals, Senator Adam Ebbin’s (D-Alexandria) SJR 216 and Senator Mamie Locke’s (D-Hampton) SJR 220, to the Code Commission.
SJ 216 and SJ 220 both propose the repeal of the constitutional amendment dealing with marriage that was approved by referendum at the November 2006 election.
Said Senator Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), “The ongoing legislative ping pong game on marriage equality is getting old. We have got to update our governing documents to reflect the law of the land.”
Said Senator Janet Howell (D-Fairfax), “Marriage equality is the law of the land. Period. It is incumbent on us to update the language in our Constitution and in our Code accordingly. Failing to do so tells certain Virginians that they are not equal, and that is just not acceptable.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion