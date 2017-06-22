 jump to example.com

Sen. Warner meets with Virginia parents opposed to steep Medicaid cuts

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 3:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today met in his Capitol Hill office with parents and educators from across Virginia who are deeply concerned about the impact of proposed Medicaid cuts on Virginia children and families.

mark warnerA congressional Republican proposal to cut-and-cap federal Medicaid funding by $839 billion would severely impact the availability of community-based services for lower-income, disabled and elderly Virginians, including two-out-of-three Virginia nursing home residents.

In addition, Virginia school districts receive about $33 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements for school-based services each year, providing critically important services such as school nurses, special classroom aides and health diagnostic services to eligible children.

A list of federal Medicaid reimbursements by Virginia school district, compiled by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and released yesterday, is available here.

“These federal cuts to Medicaid will have a direct impact on the ability of thousands of Virginians to access effective, community-based care,” Sen. Warner said. “What’s worse is, these federal funding cuts simply push the cost down to the state and localities — and ultimately to parents. That’s not just ‘mean:’ it will deprive access for thousands of children to services that accommodate their special needs and help them grow into more independent adults.”

Sen. Warner met today in his Capitol Hill office with concerned families and children from Roanoke,Charlottesville, Ashland, Virginia Beach, Fairfax and Arlington. Health providers and disability advocates from Danville, Richmond and Warrenton also attended, as well as school administrators from Fairfax and Alexandria.

“When Virginians hear about cutting and capping Medicaid, they should recognize this about more than numbers. It’s about Josh from the Roanoke Valley, Matt and Chris from Ashland, and Charlie and her parents in Charlottesville,” Sen. Warner said. “It’s about providing support and services to families. It’s about improving quality of life and providing independence for our disabled citizens. And it’s about peace of mind for so many Virginia parents like these who have extraordinary children with special needs.”

Among the personal stories Sen. Warner heard today:

  • Marlo Dean’s 15-year-old son Dante has intensive health needs because of a rare brain disorder. Dante just received a Medicaid waiver after being on the waiting list for 10 years. “Cutting Medicaid is not the right thing — it’s not the humane thing,” Dean, from Virginia Beach, told Sen. Warner.
  • Tom and Kim Goodloe of Ashland brought their twin sons, both of whom were born with a rare genetic disease. The Goodloes spoke of decades of challenges meeting the medical and financial needs of their two sons. “To us and these other families, rolling-back Medicaid is not just a worry — it is a terror,” Kim Goodloe told Sen. Warner. “It is beyond my imagination that we would cut Medicaid. It would jeopardize everything we have been fighting for for years.”
  • Angie Leonard of Botetourt County attended with her 22-year-old autistic son, Joshua. Leonard says Medicaid helped provide community-based services so her son could attend school, enter the workforce and live independently.
  • Rebecca Wood of Charlottesville brought her daughter, Charlie, who was born three-and-a-half months early and could face a lifetime of chronic health challenges. Rebecca worries about a reduction in Medicaid services as well as Republican healthcare proposals to allow insurers to once again deny coverage due to pre-existing conditions — or put a lifetime cap on insurance benefits. “I can’t believe I’m going legislator to legislator begging for the future of my child,” Wood said. “Our country is better than this.”

Senator Warner has long advocated for making changes to improve the 2010 Affordable Care Act, including a no-frills, lower cost option, allowing insurers to sell policies across state lines, and elimination of certain regulations and paperwork requirements faced by smaller employers.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Winchester Metals to create 17 new jobs in Frederick County
Terry McAuliffe on Senate GOP healthcare proposal
Tim Kaine statement on Senate Republican healthcare bill
Game Notes: Turks look to move into VBL playoff contention
Mark Warner on Senate Trumpcare proposal
UVA track athletes competing internationally this summer
AAA: July 4 travel expected to be record-breaking
Ken Plum: November general elections
Researchers target gene to treat inflammatory bowel disease
College paper formats
The personal security and privacy checklist
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare’s Medicaid cuts will have significant impact
French beats Squirrels for third time
Valley League Roundup: Turks top River Bandits
Schools statewide earn top honors from youth traffic-safety program
Tickets available for 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 