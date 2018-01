Sen. Tim Kaine to rally in Staunton on Sunday

The Staunton and Augusta County Democratic Committees are hosting a meet and greet with Sen. Tim Kaine in the Queen City.

The meet and greet will be held on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Staunton Public Library, 1 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.

Kaine is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate in November. He was first elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving a term as governor of Virginia.