The Seldom Scene to perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater

Arts Council of the Valley welcomes the Grammy-nominated Seldom Scene band to its Court Square Theater stage on Friday, November 3.

Described as Americana and bluegrass, The Seldom Scene formed in 1971 after one too many informal jam sessions in founding member Ben Eldridge’s basement. The band soon became local favorites and quickly developed a national following for their merging of bluegrass with music from outside the genre, including folk and rock ‘n roll.

Although Eldridge retired in 2016 after nearly 45 years with the group, The Seldom Scene has remained strong with the addition of Rickie Simpkins, who plays banjo and fiddle. In addition to Simpkins, the band’s lineup includes Dudley Connell on guitar and lead vocals, Fred Travers on dobro, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, and Lou Reid on mandolin.

The Seldom Scene is slated to perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, Nov. 3.. Doors open at 7:00pm with the performance beginning at 8:00pm. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.