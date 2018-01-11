Scientists discover how parasite hacks into its host’s genes in plant-to-plant warfare

Research at Virginia Tech and Penn State that has revealed how a parasitic plant utilizes cross-species gene manipulation to attack its victims could lead to a method to engineer parasite-resistant plants.

Dodder, a parasitic plant that damages millions of dollars’ worth of crops each year, is a stealthy invader that uses a highly sophisticated method of disarming its victims that has never before been seen from a parasitic plant. Its covert communications weaponry system operates much like a computer virus.

A paper describing the research by a team of scientists from Virginia Tech and Penn State appeared this month in the journal Nature.

“The big news is that we now have evidence of a function for RNA that is being exchanged between dodder and its quarry,” said Jim Westwood, professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, an author of the paper.

“We had previously learned that messenger RNA, a nucleic acid present in all living cells whose primary role is to act as a messenger carrying instructions from DNA, moves between parasitic plants and their hosts, but we have yet to discover the significance of this exchange,” Westwood continued. “But when we looked at microRNA, we found that dodder also passes this chopped-up form of RNA into its prey, which then exerts control over the host’s genetic expression.

“Imagine a battle between host and parasite. In this case, dodder is trying to hack into the host’s information system, and the host is trying to shut it off. MicroRNAs are a new class of weapon being used in the warfare,” he said.

MicroRNAs are short bits of nucleic acid — the material of DNA and RNA — that can bind to messenger RNAs that code for protein because they have a complementary sequence of A, U, C and G. This binding of microRNA to messenger RNA prevents the protein from being made, either by blocking the process directly or by triggering other proteins that cut the messenger RNA into smaller pieces. Importantly, the small remnants of the messenger RNA can then function like additional microRNAs, binding to other copies of the messenger RNA, causing further gene silencing.

The team found that microRNAs have a more powerful function than previously believed. The scientists investigated the parasite’s microRNAs as they entered the host and discovered that microRNAs are shutting off specific genes in the host plant. Evidence points to the fact that these targeted genes are the same genes a parasite would need to silence in order to establish dominance.

“Host-parasite interaction involves the use of microRNAs as messengers of doom. They are hijacking information from the host,” said Westwood, who is affiliated with the Fralin Life Science Institute. “We don’t yet know how they are being exchanged in terms of the mechanism, but it seems that many different organisms, including plants, fungi, and insects, are using microRNAs as remote signals against other organisms. In these cases, the pathogen is sending microRNAs to shut down the host’s defenses. Likewise, the host is shooting its own microRNAs into the pathogen. MicroRNAs are a new class of weapon being used in the warfare.”