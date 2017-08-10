 jump to example.com

Schedule change for paving work on Interstate 64 in Alleghany County

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 9:27 am

Paving work set for Friday, August 11, on the westbound off-ramp at Interstate 64 exit 21 has been rescheduled to take place during daylight hours. Shoulder closures will be in place. A full closure of the ramp is still scheduled for the night of Sunday, August 13. Both of these traffic restrictions are part of the Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) project at I-64 exit 21 in Alleghany County.

interstate 64On Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the right shoulder of the ramp will be closed. In the event of inclement weather, paving work will be rescheduled for the following day.

On Sunday, August 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the entire off-ramp will be closed for paving. During these hours, the following detour will be in place:

  • Westbound I-64 drivers needing to access Route 696 at in the Selma/Low Moor area will use Exit 16B at Route 60/220 near Covington and re-enter I-64 eastbound to Exit 21 at Route 696.

In June 2017 width restrictions began on the I-64 westbound deceleration ramp along with shoulder closures on I-64. Until late summer of 2017 motorists can expect some right-lane closures on westbound I-64.

The Route 696/I-64, exit 21 project will improve traffic flow on Route 696 and Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and alleviate traffic backups on the I-64 ramps and mainline at this location.

The project has three parts.

  • Site prep and work to add a right turn lane onto Route 696 from the I-64, exit 21 westbound deceleration ramp.
  • Turn-lane work at the Route 696 and Winterberry Avenue intersection as well as sidewalk construction on Winterberry Avenue.
  • Intersection and ramp work on Route 696 and the I-64 exit 21 westbound acceleration ramp.

The project includes new coordinated traffic signals at the Route 696 intersection with Winterberry Avenue and on Route 696 at the ramps to westbound and eastbound I-64.

The majority of the project work will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, depending on time of year and weather.

Motorists should be alert for flagging operations over the course of the project, which extends into mid-summer 2018.

These improvements will be completed before the opening of the Love’s Travel Center, which is under construction just north of the Route 696/1101 intersection. Construction is on-going at the Love’s Travel Center site.  Motorists should use caution in the area and be alert for all construction vehicles and workers.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on FacebookFlickrTwitter and YouTubeRSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

