 jump to example.com

Salvador Dalí lithographs, David Blumenthal lecture coming to W&L

Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 10:41 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

washington and lee“Aliyah, The Rebirth of Israel,” by Salvador Dalí, a suite of 25 lithographs commemorating the 25th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel, will be on view from Jan. 9-Feb. 3, 2017, in Lykes Atrium, Wilson Hall. No tickets are required.

David R. Blumenthal, the Jay and Leslie Cohen Professor of Judaic Studies at Emory College, will present a lecture on Dalí’s “Aliyah” on Jan. 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in Concert Hall, Wilson Hall. This talk is free and open to the public.

The Dalí lithographs and Blumenthal’s lecture are sponsored by W&L’s Department of Art and Art History, W&L Hillel and the Max and Sylvia Weinstein Memorial Fund.

Dalí created the “Aliyah” series of 25 mixed-media paintings in 1968 using gouache, watercolors and Indian ink on paper. They were reproduced as photolithographs and published in a limited edition box with a letter of introduction by David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel. The set that will be displayed is one of the few complete numbered editions still in existence, as most others have been broken up and sold over the years.

In order to illustrate the various meanings of the Hebrew word “Aliyah,” which means “to go to live in the Land of Israel,” Dalí took inspiration from the Old Testament as well as contemporary history. Dalí depicted the vessel Eliyahu Golomb, full of refugees from the concentration camps, setting sail to Israel in 1946, despite the prohibition imposed by Palestine under the British Mandate. He also portrays David Ben-Gurion reading the Declaration of Independence in 1948.

As usual in Dalí’s work, the pieces also contain elements from his own iconography. This is the case with two lithographs that contain references to a major painting of that period, “Tuna Fishing,” an oil painting inspired by the Mediterranean coastal fishing practice which dates back to antiquity.

“David Blumenthal brings a fascinating perspective to understanding these works,” said Elliott King, assistant professor of art history at W&L and a noted Dalí scholar. “Although Dalí wasn’t Jewish himself, this was a commission he took very seriously. One of the images even includes a passage written in ancient Hebrew. Visually and conceptually, this is a surprising, thoughtful exhibition.”

Blumenthal teaches and writes on constructive Jewish theology, medieval Judaism, Jewish mysticism and Holocaust studies. He is the author of numerous scholarly articles and reviews, as well as 11 books, including the two volume “Understand Jewish Mysticism” (1978, 1982); “God at the Center” (1988) which was translated in 2002; and “Moral Lessons from the Shoah and Jewish Tradition” (1999). His most recent book is “Philosophic Mysticism: Essays in Rational Religion” (2007).

Blumenthal is a member of the European Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Religion. He has a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 