 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 11:31 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

route 29 solutionsThe following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations on Greenbrier Drive between Route 29 and Hillsdale Drive, Mondaythrough Friday. One-lane traffic controlled by flaggers; brief delays are likely. Pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

Line Drive is closed to traffic between India Road and Zan Road through late April. Motorists advised to follow posted detour. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Bottom of order, bullpen Lead VMI over Elon, 10-4
#10 Clemson evens series, tops #11 UVA, 7-6
Women’s lacrosse: UVA cruises to 15-5 win over No. 10 Notre Dame
Commonwealth Transportation Board announces $76.8 million in roads contracts
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill set for March 21
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 20-24
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s research leads to policy changes
Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice
No Isaiah Wilkins: But UVA has fared well without its defensive ace
Lynch stellar on mound in #11 UVA baseball’s 2-0 win at #10 Clemson
Women’s basketball: UVA downs Saint Joseph’s 62-56 in WNIT First-Round
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 