 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 5-9

Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutions(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone.  The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit hillsdaledrive.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gas prices increase at kick-off to busy summer driving season
Shenandoah National Park selects Kevin H. Adams as June Artist-in-Residence
Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 5-9
Total Health Seminar in Waynesboro June 9-10
Virginia Tech faculty members produce first textbook on veterinary medical education
Dinner Diva: Coconut aminos
Virginia waits out rain, outlasts Dallas Baptist, in Fort Worth
Charlottesville tops Waynesboro in ninth, 3-2
P-Nats go long in 3-1 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels ninth inning surge falls short
Game Notes: Harrisonburg hosts Waynesboro in VBL home opener on Sunday
McAuliffe Announces $68,000 donation to support state programs for homeless veterans
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Tractor plow course highlights fire academy
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 