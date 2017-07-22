 jump to example.com

Route 250 bridge project requires additional construction

Published Saturday, Jul. 22, 2017, 7:17 pm

Additional construction work on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge rehabilitation project will be needed to ensure a quality riding surface for motorists.

route 250In late June, when crews milled the eastbound Route 250 bridge deck in preparation for the latex overlay process, it was determined that a significantly larger portion of the bridge deck would need to be patched prior to applying the overlay. The time needed to perform this patching would not be cost effective.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has decided to perform a hydro demolition of the Route 250 bridge deck surface and apply a high-strength concrete overlay. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the new concrete.

To prepare for hydro demolition, VDOT contractor Crossroads Bridge Inc. of Rural Retreat will close one southbound lane on the Route 29/250 Bypass overnight next week. From 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will work underneath the Route 250 bridge to install protective measures. Motorists are advised to use caution approaching the work zone and obey traffic controls.

The hydro demolition and deck rehabilitation process will require extended single-lane closures on Route 250. One lane will be closed in each direction for up to 15 days to allow the contractor to remove the deteriorated concrete and let the overlay cure. The extended lane closures are expected to begin in late summer.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.

