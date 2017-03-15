Rockingham County Fair invites entries for Theme Contest

The Rockingham County Fair Association invites entries for its 2017 Theme Contest.

Everyone is invited to submit their ideas for the theme which is typically 4-5 words that embody the many aspects of the Rockingham County Fair.

Entries will be accepted until midnight on Friday, March 24, 2017. The winner will receive a pair of tickets for Gate Admission to the Rockingham County Fair for all 6 days plus a pair of tickets for each event in the Pepsi Grandstand for the 2017 Fair.

The entry form, along with complete contest rules, is available at rockinghamcountyfair.com/f/20.

The Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its 68th year of providing family fun, entertainment, and education in the Shenandoah Valley on August 14-19, 2017.

For more information on Virginia’s Largest Agricultural Fair, visit rockinghamcountyfair.com