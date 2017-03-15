Rockingham County Fair invites entries for Theme Contest
Published Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017, 8:16 pm
Front Page » Events » Rockingham County Fair invites entries for Theme Contest
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Rockingham County Fair Association invites entries for its 2017 Theme Contest.
Everyone is invited to submit their ideas for the theme which is typically 4-5 words that embody the many aspects of the Rockingham County Fair.
Entries will be accepted until midnight on Friday, March 24, 2017. The winner will receive a pair of tickets for Gate Admission to the Rockingham County Fair for all 6 days plus a pair of tickets for each event in the Pepsi Grandstand for the 2017 Fair.
The entry form, along with complete contest rules, is available at rockinghamcountyfair.com/f/20.
The Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its 68th year of providing family fun, entertainment, and education in the Shenandoah Valley on August 14-19, 2017.
For more information on Virginia’s Largest Agricultural Fair, visit rockinghamcountyfair.com
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion