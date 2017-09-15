 jump to example.com

Rising farm income should benefit Virginia farmers

Published Friday, Sep. 15, 2017, 10:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. farm profits are expected to increase in 2017 following three years of decline, according to the USDA. If projections hold true, Virginia farmers stand to benefit.

usdaNet cash farm income for 2017 is forecast at $100 billion, up 12.6 percent from 2016. Net farm income is forecast at $63 billion, a 3 percent increase from last year, according to USDA numbers released Aug. 30.

Rising production and higher livestock prices are driving the expected increases. Forecasts for both livestock and crop cash receipts are favorable.

“This is encouraging news for most Virginia farmers,” said Tony Banks, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation commodity marketing specialist. “First, Virginia’s leading commodities are poultry and livestock, so if this projection holds true, these producers will benefit. Secondly, market improvements for poultry and livestock will support feed demand and, in turn, grain and soy prices, benefitting our farmers who raise these crops. Regardless, demand for agricultural products is expected to remain strong, which will continue to support prices despite large supplies.”

Cash receipts for 2017 are expected to rise $14 billion, or 4 percent this year, thanks to the gains in the livestock and dairy sectors. Cash receipts for broilers, hogs and cattle are expected to see strong growth in 2017 after posting significant declines in 2016.

Overall, cash receipts for crops are expected to remain mostly unchanged from 2016 as anticipated increases for some crops are offset by declines in others. Soybean, cotton, vegetable and melon cash receipts are forecast to rise, while fruit and nut cash receipts are forecast to decrease.

Banks said it is too early to know how Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana and Hurricane Irma in Florida, Georgia and Alabama will affect farm incomes.

“Obviously, farms in the paths of the two hurricanes are suffering. Early damage estimates suggest losses in cotton, cattle and fruits and vegetables that could raise farm prices at least temporarily, but it’s too early to say how overall farm income will be affected,” he explained.

Read the full forecast at ers.usda.gov/topics/farm-economy/farm-sector-income-finances/farm-sector-income-forecast.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Liberalsplainin' is not going to bridge the racial, political divide

It has become de rigueur among progressives to sneer down our noses at the working-class whites who feel that they are being left behind.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

#Charlottesville: Divide, not unite

We now have the second side to the “both sides” dichotomy of #Charlottesville that President Trump tried to sell us on.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Virginia cotton forecast up 90 percent from 2016
USDA to measure small grains production with fall 2017 surveys
Crop report stirs up grain market speculation
National Farmers Market Week celebrates growing connection between farmers and consumers
Virginia farmers planting more cotton, peanuts
USDA grant to support Virginia farm-to-school programs
USDA grant aimed at improving summer food security
Farm leaders pleased with restoration of NASS funding
Virginia agriculture receives $95 million budget deal
Dorothy McAuliffe on USDA action on child nutrition
Virginia farmers intend to plant more soybeans, less corn this year
USDA reports spike in number or organic certifications
USDA to measure financial well-being of dairy farmers
Proposed rule could help consumers make informed food choices
New USDA initiative expands conservation tools for farmers
Survey of Virginia cattle farms coming in January
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 