Ride with Pride hosting bingo fundraiser
Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 9:42 am
Ride with Pride will host a bingo fundraiser at the Verona Moose Lodge on Sunday March 5th from 1pm to 3pm.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes, gift cards, and cash prizes. Each card is $1 per game.
All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton, a non-profit organization which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Julia Hecking at 540-784-9248 or visit the website www.ridewithprideva.org or Ride with Pride’s Facebook page.
