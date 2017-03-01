Ride with Pride hosting bingo fundraiser

Ride with Pride will host a bingo fundraiser at the Verona Moose Lodge on Sunday March 5th from 1pm to 3pm.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, prizes, gift cards, and cash prizes. Each card is $1 per game.

All proceeds will go towards Ride with Pride in Staunton, a non-profit organization which offers therapeutic horsemanship programs to children and adults with special needs and veterans.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Julia Hecking at 540-784-9248 or visit the website www.ridewithprideva.org or Ride with Pride’s Facebook page.