Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Published Tuesday, May. 30, 2017, 1:16 pm
Front Page » Events » Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The second annual Ride to Fight Suicide is set for Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shenandoah Harley-Davidson in Staunton.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is a $10 bike entry fee and a $5 fee per passenger.
The event includes a raffle, silent auction, 50/50 and a cornhole tournament.
Bikes will set out at 9:30 a.m.
Food, drink and live music will be on premises at Shenandoah Harley-Davidson from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, call (540) 849-6209.
More information is also online at www.ShenHD.com and http://bit.ly/2rgDvKj.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion