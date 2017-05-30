Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24

The second annual Ride to Fight Suicide is set for Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shenandoah Harley-Davidson in Staunton.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is a $10 bike entry fee and a $5 fee per passenger.

The event includes a raffle, silent auction, 50/50 and a cornhole tournament.

Bikes will set out at 9:30 a.m.

Food, drink and live music will be on premises at Shenandoah Harley-Davidson from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (540) 849-6209.

More information is also online at www.ShenHD.com and http://bit.ly/2rgDvKj.