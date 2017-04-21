Ride the Drive event in Shenandoah National Park

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The north district of Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park (Front Royal to Route 211 at Thornton Gap) will be closed to motor vehicles from 10:00 p.m. April 22 to 7:00 p.m. April 23 for the Ride the Drive event.

The remainder of Skyline Drive will be open as usual. Motorists can access the park via the Thornton Gap Entrance Station at Route 211 (travelling south only), or the Swift Run Gap Entrance Station at Route 33, or the Rockfish Gap Entrance Station at Highways 64 and 250.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/ nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/ natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/ nationalparkservice.