Richmond Symphony to perform at Bridgewater College Sept. 30

The Richmond Symphony will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

The Richmond Symphony will present “Metro Collection Series 1,” including works from Beethoven, Clarke, Davies and Haydn. Molly Sharp, principal violist of the Symphony, will be featured on Clarke’s Concerto for Viola and Piano.

In addition to playing with the Symphony, Sharp has been a member of the Nashville Symphony and the Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra. She teaches viola at Virginia Commonwealth University and is the violist of the Oberon String Quartet, which is in residence at St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s schools in Richmond, Va.

Conductor Steven Smith marks his eighth season as music director of the Richmond Symphony and his seventh season in the Lewis T. Booker Music Director Chair at VCU. He also serves as music director of the Grammy Award-winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony, which produces the annual NEOSonicFest, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year.

Founded in 1957, the Richmond Symphony is the largest performing arts organization in Central Virginia and performs, teaches and champions music to inspire and unite communities The organization includes an orchestra of more than 70 professional musicians, the 150-voice Richmond Symphony Chorus and more than 260 students in the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra programs.

This performance is presented with the assistance of a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Program, dates and artists are subject to change.

The concert is open to the public at no charge.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.