Reports: Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 hurricane along Texas coast

Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 12:02 am

AccuWeather reports Hurricane Harvey made landfall as a major hurricane between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas early on Friday night and will continue to batter the Gulf Coast throughout the weekend.

accuweatherhe storm is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding as widespread rainfall amounts of 10-20 inches are expected. Some locations could exceed 2 feet of rain.

With days of rain ahead and the soil becoming oversaturated, trees may be more susceptible to being downed. Falling trees could lead to power outages and may prevent crews from restoring power.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered throughout southern Texas and parts of Louisiana. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 counties. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide state of emergency on Thursday.

10:00 p.m. CDT Friday: Hurricane Harvey has made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas with sustained winds of 130 mph.

Harvey is the first category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Hurricane Carla in 1961.

9:50 p.m. CDT Friday: Several buildings have collapsed in Rockport, Texas with people trapped inside, emergency managers report.

The eye of Harvey is beginning to move over Rockport, allowing winds to temporarily decrease. However, winds will pick up once the eye wall moves back over the town.

9:00 p.m. CDT Friday: President Donald Trump signed a disaster proclamation early on Friday night which will allow financial assistance and emergency services to areas impacted by the hurricane.

