 jump to example.com

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 10:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaVirginia Farm Bureau Federation leaders say new data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

New American Economy, in partnership with the American Farm Bureau Federation, has released a mapping of the impact of immigrants in all 50 states, all 435 Congressional districts and 50 metropolitan areas—including the greater Richmond area. “Map the Impact” at maptheimpact.org features sector-specific data and quantifies every locality’s foreign-born population, tax contributions, spending power, home ownership and voting power.

New American Economy brings together more than 500 Republican, Democratic and independent mayors and business leaders who support immigration reforms that will help create jobs for Americans. NAE members represent more than 35 million people nationwide and business leaders of companies that generate more than $1.5 trillion and employ more than 4 million people across all sectors of the economy.

In Virginia, NAE found the following:

  • There are more than 1 million foreign-born residents in the state.
  • In 2014, foreign-born Virginia residents earned $36.5 billion, paid $9.4 billion in state and local taxes and held $27.1 billion in spending power.
  • The agriculture sector contributes $2 billion to Virginia’s gross domestic product.
  • Immigrants make up 32 percent of farm workers in Virginia.
  • For the 24.6 percent of Virginia farms that grow fruits and vegetables, the current labor picture is shrinking. Between 2002 and 2014, the number of field and crop workers in Virginia and North Carolina decreased by 13.4 percent.

Additional information is available at newamericaneconomy.org.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 