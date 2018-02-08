Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces preliminary lineup

After five successful years hosting the Red Wing Roots Music Festival in the Shenandoah Valley, local favorites The Steel Wheels are excited to kick off another great festival this year.

The sixth annual Red Wing festival at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon, Va., will take place from July 13-15, 2018.

Dozens of artists, including Steep Canyon Rangers, The Secret Sisters, Dori Freeman, Ladama, Charley Crockett, The Way Down Wanderers, Nicole Atkins and The War and Treaty will join The Steel Wheels in performing at this year’s festival. A full lineup will be announced later this month.

“Last year we crossed over the threshold of five years together. I know there are those who have said the honeymoon could not last, that sooner or later we’ll just be another grumpy old festival losing the luster or shine of yesteryear. But it’s not that way with us, Red Wing. Every year you surprise me with something new, something that keeps it fresh,” says The Steel Wheels’ Trent Wagler.

“Whether it’s the lineup, or some feature in the Music Meadow that brings a little more imagination or light to our festival, I pass each year saying, ‘This one was the best!’” Wagler continues. “And despite, or maybe because of, the hot or wet weather and the challenges of persevering through the long days of amazing performances, I just love you more and more. Thank you, Red Wing. Here’s to 5, 10, 20, 45 more years together. We love you!”







Great music has always been central to the Red Wing experience, with this year’s festival featuring forty artists across four stages. Great food and great fun in the Shenandoah Valley’s great outdoors are guaranteed, with camping, tasty local vendors, a kids’ climbing wall and play area, organized bike rides, group runs and morning yoga sessions beneath Natural Chimney’s famous rock towers also contributing to the full festival weekend.

Red Wing Roots Music Festival strives to be a great neighbor to the community, raising thousands of dollars each year for local charities through on-site raffles and auctions. Additionally, Red Wing places an emphasis on sustainability and is proud to be a Virginia Green festival, striving to reduce waste and partnering with Klean Kanteen each year to provide fresh water dispensing stations for festival patrons.

Since its debut in 2013, Red Wing has grown steadily, attracting sellout crowds on both Friday and Saturday last year. Festival organizers are committed to improving the festival experience without compromising the small, family-friendly feel that makes Red Wing special––expect sellout crowds once again this year!

For tickets and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.

