Poll: Minnesotans don’t think Al Franken should resign

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken remains popular with voters in the state in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced his decision to resign.

Fifty percent of Minnesota voters don’t think Franken should go through with his plans to resign from the U.S. Senate, to 42 percent who think he should, according to numbers from Public Policy Polling.

The Democrat, until recently viewed as a top contender for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020, has 53 percent voter approval in Minnesota, with 57 percent approval from women.

Public Policy Polling interviewed 671 Minnesota voters on December 26th and 27th. The survey’s margin of error is +/-3.8 percent. This research was conducted on behalf of Strategic Consulting Group.

Full results here.