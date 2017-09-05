The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $35.

Led by frontman T.J. Cronin, The Petty Hearts are America’s definitive Tom Petty tribute show. Their upbeat stage show has crowds energized from the first number, dancing and singing along to hit after timeless hit.

Just like the original Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers themselves, this band is also based out of Florida and is comprised of seasoned musicians who perfectly capture the rich guitar sounds and lush harmonies that made Tom Petty a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Tickets and more information: click here.



