 jump to example.com

P-Nats offense comes up short in 4-3 loss to Wilmington

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 11:37 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

p-natsDespite a home run and three RBIs from C Taylor Gushue, the Potomac Nationals (5-3) dropped the second game of a four game series to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-5) Friday night. The Blue Rocks jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-3 win, as Potomac got as close as the tying man at third base in the bottom of the eighth inning.

For the second straight night, the Blue Rocks scored first. After Potomac RHP Jefry Rodriguez (L, 0-1) struck out the first batter of the game, he gave up two straight singles and then walked RF Anderson Miller. With the bases loaded, C Chase Vallot made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly, and the Blue Rocks left men at second and third base in the frame.

In the third inning, the Blue Rocks got a leadoff single by SS Nicky Lopez. After a sacrifice bunt by 2B DJ Burt, CF Elier Hernandez made it 3-0 with a two-run home run, his first home run of the season. Wilmington capped off its scoring with a single run against Rodriguez in the sixth inning, as Vallot and LF Roman Collins hit back-to-back doubles, the latter made it 4-0.

Potomac managed very little offense against Wilmington LHP Emilio Ogando (W, 1-0). After tallying six runs on nine hits over four runs against Ogando less than a week ago, the P-Nats had just two runs on four hits against the left-handed starter Friday night. Ogando shut out Potomac through the first five frames, but surrendered a pair of runs in the sixth inning. 2B Bryan Mejia led off with a single, and after Ogando retired the next two hitters, Gushue hit his league leading fourth home run. The catcher’s two-run blast cut the Potomac deficit in half.

While the P-Nats’ bullpen due of LHP Matthew Crownover and LHP RC Orlan tossed three combined shutout innings, it was not enough, as Potomac managed just one run on three hits against the Blue Rocks’ bullpen. RHP Jared Ruxer worked a perfect eighth inning, while LHP Richard Lovelady struggled in the eighth frame. CF Telmito Agustin led off the inning with a single, before Lovelady retired the next two batters that he faced. With two outs, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and Gushue hit consecutive singles. Gushue’s RBI single made it 4-3, but Potomac left the tying run at third base. RHP Andres Machado (SV, 1) struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning, as Wilmington leveled the series at one game apiece.

The third game of the four game series gets underway at 6:35pm Saturday night at Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Joan Baez (0-0, 6.23) is set to make his second start of the season for Potomac. The righty allowed four runs, three earned, over 4.1 innings vs. Frederick in his 2017 debut. 2016 second round pick A.J. Puckett (0-1, 1.80) is set to start for the Blue Rocks. Puckett allowed two runs, only one earned, on just two hits over five innings in his debut, a loss to the Carolina Mudcats. The Potomac broadcast gets underway with the “P-Nats Leadoff Show” at 6:20pm. The broadcast can be heard on potomacnationals.com or via the TuneIn Radio App.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and nine CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 season and beyond are available, as well as corporate outings for the 2017 season to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2017 single game tickets, season tickets, mini plans, group outings, and picnic packages, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com or call the Potomac Nationals Ticket office at 703-590-2311.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Consumers paying less this spring for a dozen foods
VMI Keydets fall to Mercer in Game 2, 9-6
Homers power Hillcats to 5-2 win
Winthrop uses big fifth to defeat Liberty, 11-4
Shaw lifts Squirrels over Reading
No. 12 UVA wins in 10th at Virginia Tech, 3-2
Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Gas prices hit 19-month high
Talking Russia, Syria, cyber warfare with Mark Warner
Mechanical engineering railway laboratory participates in $7 million railway safety effort
UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 