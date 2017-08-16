Oxford professor of New Testament studies to lecture at W&L
Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 7:26 am
Front Page » Events » Oxford professor of New Testament studies to lecture at W&L
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Strawbridge ’01, associate professor in New Testament Studies at the University of Oxford and Caird Fellow in Theology at Mansfield College, will hold a reception at 5:30 p.m. at Washington and Lee University on Sept. 20 and will lecture at 6 p.m. in Northen Auditorium, Leyburn Library.
Her talk is titled “Skulls and Scripture: Reception of the Sacred” and is co-sponsored by W&L’s Department of Religion, the Center for International Education and the Howerton Religion Fund.
Strawbridge received the inaugural Society for Biblical Literature – de Gruyter Prize for Biblical Studies and Reception History in 2014. The award recognized the best unpublished dissertation or first monograph in biblical studies and led to her first book, “The Pauline Effect”, which focuses on early Christian use of the Pauline epistles in the first three centuries CE. She has also published a number of articles, including recent articles on the resurrection of the body (“New Testament Studies”) and the magical use of a New Testament text in the ancient world (“Vigiliae Christianae”).
At Oxford, Strawbridge teaches courses in New Testament Studies and early Christianity, which coincides with her own areas of research. She is also engaged in an interdisciplinary cluster focused on relics (the remains of holy people) and the dating of holy objects such as the bones of John the Baptist, pieces of the cross and, most recently, early edition copy of the Qu’ran.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion