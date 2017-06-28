Overnight ramp closure at Interstate 81 Exit 251 in Rockingham County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The northbound Interstate 81 off-ramp at exit 251 (Route 11/Harrisonburg) in Rockingham County is scheduled to close for about five hours beginning at midnight tonight. Contractors will have the ramp closed for pavement patching from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday morning. All work is weather permitting.

Northbound I-81 drivers needing to access Route 11 near Harrisonburg will detour at exit 247B and follow Route 33 west to Route 11.

Route 11 drivers needing to access northbound I-81 will not be affected as the exit 251 on-ramp will remain open.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.