Overnight paving on Route 636 in Augusta County begins Sept. 11

Overnight milling and paving operations are scheduled for Route 636 (Lifecore Drive) in Augusta County from Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15.

Contractors will be paving eastbound Route 636 between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive near the Augusta Health medical complex in Fishersville.

Eastbound and westbound drivers on Route 636 can expect flagger traffic control nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. All work is weather permitting.

