 jump to example.com

Overnight paving on Route 636 in Augusta County begins Sept. 11

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 12:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Overnight milling and paving operations are scheduled for Route 636 (Lifecore Drive) in Augusta County from Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 15.

road work transportationContractors will be paving eastbound Route 636 between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive near the Augusta Health medical complex in Fishersville.

Eastbound and westbound drivers on Route 636 can expect flagger traffic control nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
For graduate students, months of hard work pay off at national symposium
Golden goal moves No. 12 Virginia to 3-0
P-Nats end season with 5-3 win over Frederick
Benefit concert for Angela Lynn. Michele Edwards
Hillcats enter Carolina League playoffs on seven-game win streak
Transportation Institute receives NSF award to study effects of autonomous truck deployment
Baylor win helps Liberty crack STATS FCS Top 25
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Squirrels conclude 2017 with win in finale
Irma to track toward U.S.: Residents of East, Gulf coasts urged to prepare
VDOE receives $498,010 Team Nutrition Training Grant
VMI alum Reggie Williams wins gold medal at FIBA AmeriCup
VMI announces Game Day procedure changes for football
Save money and consolidate your debt
Virginia receives $1.5 million federal grant to improve outcomes for students with disabilities
Shenandoah National Park celebrates wilderness
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 