One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orange County
Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 10:59 am
Events
Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Coffey is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 18,000 block of Blue Ridge Parkway.
A tractor-trailer was traveling north on the Blue Ridge Turnpike/Route 231. As the vehicle came through a curve, it ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The driver, Bradford E. Gentry, 55, of Madison, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
