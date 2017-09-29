One dead in single-vehicle accident in Orange County

Virginia State Police Trooper B.W. Coffey is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 18,000 block of Blue Ridge Parkway.

A tractor-trailer was traveling north on the Blue Ridge Turnpike/Route 231. As the vehicle came through a curve, it ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, Bradford E. Gentry, 55, of Madison, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.