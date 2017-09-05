One dead in accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

Shortly before 11 a.m. today, Trooper A.J. Garasimowicz was called to a fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County.

A 2004 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on I-81 just north of the Weyers Cave exit (236 MM) when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the road. The Jeep struck an embankment, briefly went airborne, then rolled several times before it came to rest on the driver’s side.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.