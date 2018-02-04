Off-ramp closures set for Exit 213 on Interstate 81 in Augusta County this week

Off-ramp closures are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, February 7-8, as well as Tuesday, February 13, on northbound Interstate 81 at exit 213 (Route 11/Greenville) in Augusta County. The closures are needed to ensure motorist safety during continued blasting operations at an adjacent construction site.

Each off-ramp closure is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. and last for no more than two hours. Northbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 11 can continue north to exit 217, and then follow I-81 southbound to exit 213A or 213B. Electronic message boards will alert motorists before and during the off-ramp closures.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.