Northam Inaugural Committee announces details for Executive Mansion Open House

Gov.-elect Ralph Northam and Pamela Northam announced they will welcome Virginians to attend the Executive Mansion open house following the inauguration ceremonies on January 13, 2018.

The Executive Mansion open house will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will immediately follow the inaugural parade. Guests are invited to enter the Executive Mansion at the Capitol Square entrance and will have the opportunity to tour the Executive Mansion and greet Virginia’s new first family.

“Ralph, Aubrey, Wes and I are looking forward to welcoming Virginians into our new home for the first time,” said Pamela Northam. “The Executive Mansion is not only a treasure that represents the Commonwealth’s rich history and the vital progress we have made, but it is truly a home that belongs to every Virginian. We hope that for the next four years, the Executive Mansion will exemplify what The Way Ahead is all about – serving others, educating our children, and working together as one unified Commonwealth to create opportunities for all Virginians, no matter who you are or where you’re from.”

The theme of the inauguration, “The Way Ahead,” articulates a vision for leading a Virginia with bipartisan, commonsense solutions that lift up all of its people. Whether it’s taking advantage of new economic opportunities, finding oneself in serving others, or educating Virginia’s children with boundless potential, Gov.-elect Northam believes the best way forward is by working together in a unified Commonwealth.