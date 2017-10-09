 jump to example.com
 

Northam for Governor to air new ad: ‘Sold’

Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 5:28 pm

ralph northam campaignThe Northam for Governor campaign will begin airing a new ad entitled “Sold.”

The ad makes the case that Republican Ed Gillespie has a long and checkered history of lobbying against the best interests of Virginians to line his own pockets. From predatory student loan companies to the big banks on Wall Street, Gillespie has lived up to his reputation of being the biggest alligator in the D.C. swamp, willing to sell out Virginians for his own gain.

Several weeks ago, the Northam campaign began airing an ad entitled “Enron Ed” highlighting the ways Gillespie fought to make sure it was harder for students to afford college and, most egregiously, his time of lobbying for Enron’s interests ahead of their massive scandal. “Sold” is the next ad in the series, pointing out how Trump-lobbyist Ed Gillespie’s history of lobbying for the worst of the worst will lead him to sell out to the highest bidder.

 

 

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Fit for Life at Augusta Health helps those who need to stay active
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists
On-sale dates set for UVA basketball single-game tickets
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500
David Swanson: Slim pickings for Charlottesville City Council
W&M, Fishburne alum Daniel Dixon signs with Boston Celtics
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talks UNC