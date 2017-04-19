 jump to example.com

Northam campaign announces Rural Virginia endorsements

Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 9:19 am

ralph northamToday, the Northam for Governor campaign announced the endorsements of local leaders and elected officials from across the Commonwealth’s rural communities, who are behind Governor Ralph Northam’s vision of a Commonwealth with opportunity for every Virginian, no matter who you are, no matter where you live. As a native of the Eastern Shore, the lieutenant governor is himself a rural Virginian.

The endorsements come after the lieutenant governor’s recent swing through southwest Virginia, with stops Monday in Tazewell, Lebanon, and Castlewood. As lieutenant governor, Northam has traveled all across the Commonwealth, doing over 100 events in rural counties.

Congressman Boucher said of his endorsement:
“Tackling the issues facing rural Virginia is personal for Ralph because he grew up there. He knows how important it is that every Virginian, no matter who they are, no matter where they live, has a voice in Richmond and equal opportunities in life. As governor, every corner of the Commonwealth will have Ralph’s ear and his attention, which is what we need to make progress every day.”

Senator Creigh Deeds said of his endorsement:
“Ralph is from rural Virginia, he’s one of us.  He wants to ensure that every Virginian, in every corner of Virginia, has the same opportunities to succeed no matter where they might live. He believes that every community should have the same access to a quality education, to affordable healthcare, and economic security. I believe it too, and that’s why he has my full support.”

Senator Edwards said of his endorsement:
“Ralph’s invested in rural Virginia – and we know it’s not just talk, because we’ve seen him here. As lieutenant governor, he’s traveled across the Commonwealth to elect local Democrats and to bring attention to the issues we uniquely face. That will only continue when he’s our next governor.”

Today’s endorsers include:

  • Duck Adams
  • Stephen Adkins
  • Gary Agar
  • Tim Allen
  • Ward Armstrong
  • C.O. Balderson
  • Mary Biggs
  • Dorothy Blackwell
  • Jennifer Boyd
  • Dr. Thomas Brewster
  • Catherine Brillhart
  • Mark Broklawski
  • Patsy Brown
  • Sam Brown
  • Marywill Browning
  • Landon Butler
  • Whitt Clement
  • Susan Cloeter
  • Steven Cochran
  • Victoria Cochran
  • Leslie Cramer
  • Joe Daniel
  • Butch Davies
  • Jim Davis
  • Aline Day
  • Hank Day
  • Dianne Carter de Mayo
  • David Doughty
  • Steve Draper
  • Caren Eastham
  • Wayne Eastham
  • John Edwards
  • Deborah Fitzgerald
  • Joe Fitzgerald
  • Lavenia Fletcher
  • Aviva “Vee” Shapiro-Frye
  • Terry Frye
  • Todd Godwin
  • Mike Hamlar
  • John D Hardesty Jr.
  • Jim Hoecker
  • Rebecca Hoecker
  • Bill Hopkins
  • Nancy Horn
  • Mike Hymes
  • Bruce Jones
  • Thomas Jones
  • Scott Kasprowicz
  • Jack Kennedy
  • Derek Kitts
  • Laura L Kleiner
  • Sherman Lea Jr
  • Sherman Lea Sr
  • Lynwood Lewis
  • Bob Lowerre
  • Mark Marshall
  • Susan Mastyl
  • Laura Mays
  • Doug Mullins
  • Pam Nielsen
  • Dee Pembley
  • Anita J Price
  • Sandra Price-Stroble
  • Sam Rasoul
  • Wesley Reed
  • John Richardson
  • Peggy Richardson
  • Ron Rordam
  • Isaac Sarver
  • Nanalou West Sauder
  • John Sherman
  • Roman Sherman
  • Linda Schulz
  • Helen Jean Smith
  • Ricky Sykes
  • Arthur Townsend
  • Roslyn Tyler
  • Shannon Valentine
  • Bud Ward
  • Jack Weisenburger
  • Andrew Whitely
  • Elizabeth Yates
  • Greg Yates
