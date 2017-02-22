Northam applauds ruling to uphold Maryland assault weapons ban

Yesterday, in a 10-4 ruling, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said assault weapons banned under Maryland law aren’t protected by the Second Amendment.

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement in response to the ruling;

“I applaud the Circuit Court’s decision to deny assault weapons Second Amendment protections and uphold Maryland’s right to issue strong gun regulations. I’ve spent my life around guns, I know guns — but there is a big difference between the guns I grew up using on the Eastern Shore for recreation and weapons of war. I witnessed the damage these guns can do firsthand as an Army doctor during the First Gulf War. As governor, I will reiterate my call for an assault weapons ban right here in Virginia. That’s the kind of commonsense gun reform I’ve been fighting for and will continue to fight for in Richmond. No more of our communities should have to feel what these weapons are capable of.”