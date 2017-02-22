Northam applauds ruling to uphold Maryland assault weapons ban
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Yesterday, in a 10-4 ruling, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said assault weapons banned under Maryland law aren’t protected by the Second Amendment.
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement in response to the ruling;
“I applaud the Circuit Court’s decision to deny assault weapons Second Amendment protections and uphold Maryland’s right to issue strong gun regulations. I’ve spent my life around guns, I know guns — but there is a big difference between the guns I grew up using on the Eastern Shore for recreation and weapons of war. I witnessed the damage these guns can do firsthand as an Army doctor during the First Gulf War. As governor, I will reiterate my call for an assault weapons ban right here in Virginia. That’s the kind of commonsense gun reform I’ve been fighting for and will continue to fight for in Richmond. No more of our communities should have to feel what these weapons are capable of.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion