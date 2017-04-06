North Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 5:43 pm
North Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
Construction across North Hollymead Drive will close that road to traffic at its intersection with Route 29 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. During the closure the approaches will be reconstructed to tie in with the widening of Route 29 and the multi-use path north and south of the intersection.
During the closures, between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, detour signs will direct traffic to alternate routes using South Hollymead Drive. The intersection and the road will be open to traffic between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Inclement weather Friday evening will postpone the work until the following week.
More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.
