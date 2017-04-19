 jump to example.com

Nikki Williams appointed new CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline

Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 9:25 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Nikki Williams Girl Scouts of Virginia SkylineGirl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced the appointment of Nikki Williams as its new CEO. She will assume responsibilities on April 24 and will succeed Jean Ann Hughes, who retired last fall.

“I’m honored and grateful to the Virginia Skyline Girl Scouts Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead this life-changing organization for girls,” said Williams. “Girl Scouts believe in the power of every girl. Our leadership program is designed to help a girl discover who she is, what she can do and connects her with a powerful community of girls and mentors to make it happen. I look forward to supporting the mission of Girl Scouts and continuing to aid in developing incredible future leaders.”

Williams is a local Roanoke native where she attended William Byrd High School. She was a communications major at Hollins University where she graduated in 1998 with a bachelors of arts degree and again in 2013 with her masters of arts degree in liberal studies. She just completed her education specialist degree and is pursuing her doctorate of education in educational leadership, where she is studying the learning differences in boys and girls.

She has been employed at Hollins University for 13 years and spent 11 years in the Office of Admission. Her most recent role was as executive director of Hollins Alumnae Relations.

Williams is active in the Roanoke Valley community serving on several committees and boards including serving as vice president for the Roanoke Children’s Theatre Board of Directors and a member of the American Cancer Society Leadership Council.

Girl Scouts began over 100 years ago with one woman, Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low, who believed in the power of every girl. Today, we continue her vision of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place by helping them discover their inner strength, passions, and talents. And with programs from coast to coast and across oceans, there’s a chance for every girl to do something amazing. We’re the Girl Scouts. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, call 540-777-5100 or email us at info@gsvsc.org or visit www.gsvsc.org

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
ACC announces return to championship sites in North Carolina
Northam campaign announces Rural Virginia endorsements
Ghazala, Khizr Khan endorse Tom Perriello for governor
Hillcats sweep doubleheader at Carolina
P-Nats, Wood Ducks each toss shutout in doubleheader split
Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks input on projects at Lynchburg District meeting
Speaker-designee Kirk Cox forms Colonial Leadership Trust PAC
VCU seventh-inning rally spoils Kent’s strong outing, 5-4
Liberty rallies, stuns No. 3 UNC, 5-2
Barker’s price is right: Bowie righty baffles Squirrels
No. 11 UVA blasts Longwood, 13-2
Researchers disentangle relationship between autism spectrum disorder, anxiety, ADHD
ACC, member institutions to host future NCAA championships
Mary Baldwin University celebrates 175th anniversary homecoming
Liberty basketball accepts invite to 2017 Paradise Jam
McAuliffe announces solar array installation on UVA Clemons Library
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 