Nighttime paving work on Interstate 81 in Rockingham, Frederick

Published Sunday, Jun. 25, 2017, 4:59 pm

Interstate 81 will have some lane and ramp closures between June 25-28 in Rockingham and Frederick counties. This is for nighttime pavement work.

interstate 81Details of the traffic restrictions are as follows.

 

Southbound I-81 in Rockingham County at Harrisonburg

Interstate 81 southbound in the Harrisonburg area of Rockingham County will have nighttime paving from June 25 to June 28from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Paving on the I-81 mainline will be from mile markers 248 to 242 with alternating lane closures.

Paving work will also close the southbound exit 247 (Route 33/Harrisonburg) deceleration and acceleration ramps on June 25 and June 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours are:

  • Southbound I-81 motorists needing to access Route 33 will use exit 251 and follow Route 11 south to Route 33.
  • Route 33 motorists needing to access southbound I-81 will follow Route 33 west, Route 11 south and then Route 253 east to I-81 at exit 245.

 

Northbound I-81 in Frederick County

I-81 northbound in Frederick County will have nighttime paving from June 26 to June 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.  Paving on the I-81 mainline will be from mile markers 306.6 to 309.5 with alternating lane closures.

Paving work will also close the northbound exit 307 (Route 277/Stephens City) deceleration and acceleration ramps on June 26from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours are:

  • Northbound I-81 drivers needing to access Route 277 at Stephens City will use exit 302 and follow Route 11 north to Route 277.
  • Route 277 drivers needing to access northbound I-81 will follow Route 11 north and then Route 37 south to the I-81 interchange at exit 310 (Kernstown).

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

