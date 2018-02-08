Newbery Medal-winner Linda Sue Park to speak at Bridgewater College

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Children’s and young adult literature author Linda Sue Park, winner of the 2002 Newbery Medal for her book, A Single Shard, will present a public lecture at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

She has written numerous picture books and novels for children and young adults, including the Publishers Weekly Best Books of the Year, When My Name Was Keoko, and Project Mulberry, which won the Chicago Tribune Young Adult Fiction Prize. Her most-recent titles are A Long Walk to Water (a novel from Clarion Books) that received the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award;Storm Warning, book nine in The 39 Clues series (Scholastic); and The Third Gift (picture book from Clarion).

The daughter of immigrant parents, Park draws on her Korean ancestry for much of her work. She lives with her family in western New York.

This event is part of Bridgewater College’s Endowed Lectures Program and is sponsored by the Alison Yowell Pazmino Memorial Fund for Student Education Series. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.







Related Stories