 jump to example.com

New regional emergency management coordinator hired

Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 11:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Charlottesville/UVA/Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center announced that Allison Farole has been hired as the new regional emergency management coordinator for the City of Charlottesville, University of Virginia and the County of Albemarle.

newspaperFarole officially began her duties on June 30th, replacing Kirby Felts, who held the position for the past five years.

Farole previously served the past four years as the assistant emergency management coordinator for the region, where some of her responsibilities included Community Engagement, the Community Emergency Response Training Program and development, maintenance and testing of the Regional Emergency Operations Plan.

Prior to coming to the ECC, Farole held various roles in the communications and marketing field. Farole has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of La Verne and a masters of public administration degree with a graduate certificate in homeland security and emergency preparedness from Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I look forward to continuing my work for this amazing community and developing the City, University and County into a more resilient and ready community,” said Farole.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Pride Fund to End Gun Violence endorses Justin Fairfax for LG
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Should UVA just give up on football?
Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule
McAuliffe invites Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise
Squirrels squander another late lead in Erie
UVA QB Kurt Benkert named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List
McAuliffe announces second phase of Virginia Business Ready Sites Program award recipients
Sophomore surge: Second-year ACC football coaches look for gains
Change at the top: ACC Coastal teams on the QB carousel
One more go at it: Quin Blanding returns to UVA with focus on growth
Clemson leads 2017 All-ACC preseason voting
VMI linebacker Allan Cratsenberg leads trio of preseason All-SoCon honorees
Waynesboro Police investigating shots at unoccupied vehicle
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Manassas
Could aggressive blood pressure treatments lead to kidney damage?
Virginia Tech expert to study August eclipse for impacts on radar, ham radio, GPS
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 