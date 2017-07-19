New regional emergency management coordinator hired
Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 11:31 pm
New regional emergency management coordinator hired
The Charlottesville/UVA/Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center announced that Allison Farole has been hired as the new regional emergency management coordinator for the City of Charlottesville, University of Virginia and the County of Albemarle.
Farole officially began her duties on June 30th, replacing Kirby Felts, who held the position for the past five years.
Farole previously served the past four years as the assistant emergency management coordinator for the region, where some of her responsibilities included Community Engagement, the Community Emergency Response Training Program and development, maintenance and testing of the Regional Emergency Operations Plan.
Prior to coming to the ECC, Farole held various roles in the communications and marketing field. Farole has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of La Verne and a masters of public administration degree with a graduate certificate in homeland security and emergency preparedness from Virginia Commonwealth University.
“I look forward to continuing my work for this amazing community and developing the City, University and County into a more resilient and ready community,” said Farole.
